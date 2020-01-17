|
Ronald Welton
8/8/48 - 1/3/20
Ronald Gene Welton was born August 8, 1948 in Eugene Oregon. He grew up in Veneta Oregon and graduated from Elmira High School in 1966. Shortly after the US Army drafted him to serve in the Vietnam War in 1968. He opted to be a conscientious objector during his years of service. He served in Pleiku, Vietnam as an Army combat medic where he helped many return home from the war safely. His bravery during this time earned him a Bronze Star and The Oakleaf Cluster medals. His honorable actions come as no suprise, he was known for having a huge heart and loving personality. He never met a stranger, he was always helping someone in need.
He married the love of his life Laurie Shaw in 1977 and raised 2 boys, Jason and Michael. He purchased a home in Oregon City to raise his family in. He was a hard working man who received several achievement awards for his outstanding performance from the Oregon City paper mill, where he worked for 34 years.
His role as a loving father, contagious laugh and caring personality helped shape the boys into the wonderful husbands and fathers they are today. Ron will be missed by all.
Ron Welton's memorial service will be held January 24 at 1 PM at West lawn Memorial Park in Eugene Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020