Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Wilkins


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Wilkins Obituary
Ronald Wilkins
March 3, 1951 - August 28, 2019
Ronald Franklin Wilkins passed away August 28, 2019 of natural causes. He lived in Eugene, Oregon for the majority of his life, spending the last year in Portland, Oregon.
A graduate of Sheldon High School and the University of Oregon, Ron was a restaurant entrepreneur, with such successful restaurants as the Flight Line Inn, G. Willicker's, and The Hungry Duck, all of which were favorites of the locals. An avid sports fan, he particularly enjoyed watching the Oregon Ducks, playing golf with friends, and even pulling a slot or two in Las Vegas. He retired from his career in 2002.
He is survived by his five children—Julie, Daniel, and Kristin of Portland, Oregon, Jason of Eugene, Oregon and Katie of London, England, and his six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Winno Wilkins (Foy), and brothers Kenny and Chick (Charles) Wilkins.
Those who wish to gather in memory of Ron are welcome to raise a glass with family and friends on Sunday October 6th. Email [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to Meals on Wheels.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.