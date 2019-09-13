|
|
Ronald Wilkins
March 3, 1951 - August 28, 2019
Ronald Franklin Wilkins passed away August 28, 2019 of natural causes. He lived in Eugene, Oregon for the majority of his life, spending the last year in Portland, Oregon.
A graduate of Sheldon High School and the University of Oregon, Ron was a restaurant entrepreneur, with such successful restaurants as the Flight Line Inn, G. Willicker's, and The Hungry Duck, all of which were favorites of the locals. An avid sports fan, he particularly enjoyed watching the Oregon Ducks, playing golf with friends, and even pulling a slot or two in Las Vegas. He retired from his career in 2002.
He is survived by his five children—Julie, Daniel, and Kristin of Portland, Oregon, Jason of Eugene, Oregon and Katie of London, England, and his six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Winno Wilkins (Foy), and brothers Kenny and Chick (Charles) Wilkins.
Those who wish to gather in memory of Ron are welcome to raise a glass with family and friends on Sunday October 6th. Email [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, 2019