Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roni Maish-King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roni Maish-King


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roni Maish-King Obituary
Roni Maish-King
March 8, 1968 - July 10, 2019
Roni Maish-King was born March 8, 1968 to Rick and Lyn Maish. She passed away July 10, 2019, due to a lengthy struggle with MS. Roni loved gardening, crafting and spending time with family. Besides her parents she is survived by her son, Thomas King and her brother Todd Maish, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 18 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.