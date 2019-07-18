|
Roni Maish-King
March 8, 1968 - July 10, 2019
Roni Maish-King was born March 8, 1968 to Rick and Lyn Maish. She passed away July 10, 2019, due to a lengthy struggle with MS. Roni loved gardening, crafting and spending time with family. Besides her parents she is survived by her son, Thomas King and her brother Todd Maish, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 18 to July 21, 2019