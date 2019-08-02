|
Rosalie Hoover
6/16/1925 - 6/11/2019
Rosalie June Hoover passed away June 11, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Onalaska, Washington to Paul and Bernice Scherlie on June 16, 1925. At the age of nine she and her family moved to Longview Washington where she attended school and met her husband Kay Hoover, whom which she celebrated 72 years of marriage with. After their marriage on September 25, 1945, they moved to Portland where Kay studied medicine. To earn extra income they started the Portland blood bank which Rosalie was actively involved in. They had four children in a 6 year period while residing in Portland. In 1955, the family moved to Eugene where Kay started his practice in internal medicine. There they became members of the Eugene Country Club and The First Congregational United Church of Christ. During her children's school years, she was actively involved in school PTA and carnivals and was always present at her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Rosalie also joined a woman's investment group, Junior Service League, and a group called Do Nothings. Rosalie loved to entertain at their home and was the perfect host whether they were in Eugene or at their home in Arizona. She loved to cook, golf, garden and do various craft projects, especially making Christmas stockings and scrapbooking her family's life events for many years.
Above all things that can be accredited to Rosalie, her love for her family far exceeds them all. Her legacy is the love she selflessly showered her family with, always so supportive and encouraging and generous. And not only to her family, but to her friends and anyone she met. She always went out of her way to make others feel welcomed and cared for. Her family called her "an angel". She is deeply loved by them all and will forever hold a special place in their hearts.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Kay in 2017, her parents and her brother Paul. Rosalie is Survived by her four children and their spouses; Scherlie Bloom (Mel Franks), Linda Skinner (Gene Skinner), Rob Hoover (Glenda Flint), Jim Hoover (Shari Hoover), nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, and four great, great grandchildren. A Memorial service to remember and honor Rosalie will be held at The First United Congregational Church of Christ at 1050 E. 23rd Ave on Saturday, August 17 at 1:30 PM. The family is deeply grateful to the people at the Pete Moore Hospice House for the care of their mother and would greatly appreciate any donations made in honor of Rosalie to be made there or any other .
