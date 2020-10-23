Roscoe Casita
October 26, 1981 - September 7, 2019
Roscoe Casita will forever be remembered for his kind heart, passionate aspirations, and genuine love for his family. Roscoe's legacy is one of bright light; full of sincere friendships, beautiful tales, and a family tree with magnificent branches. As an Eagle Scout and accomplished Software Engineer at Datalogic, his love of learning was matched only by his love for teaching and sharing. Roscoe was a treasured piece of our puzzle - a father, husband, son, brother, and most importantly an honest friend to countless others. Roscoe was a lifelong learner and after having earned his masters he returned to University of Oregon to pursue his doctorate, where he greatly enjoyed his time as a teaching fellow. He always held his family closest to his heart, and being a parent was one of Roscoe's greatest joys. He appreciated the beauty of nature, and shared the passion with his family through many trips and adventures. Roscoe is missed everyday by his wife Carrie Casita, daughters Rosalyn and Avalyn, parents Lea & Duane, and sisters Celeste and Hana. Although Roscoe could not find peace in this world, we take solace in knowing his soul has found harmony and tranquility. Memorial contributions can be made in Roscoe's honor to The National Alliance on Mental Illness.
'Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.'
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy