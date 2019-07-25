|
Rose Annette Smith
1927 - 2019
Rose Annette Smith of Pleasant Hill, Oregon passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. Rose was born on February 13, 1927 in her aunt's house on Columbia Street in Eugene, Oregon where the Matthew Knight arena now stands. Her parents were Curtis & Bernice Parker.
Rose graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. She married her high school sweetheart on January 30, 1947. She is survived by her 3 children: Stan & Nancy Smith of West Linn, Faye and Darrel Haberman of Fernley,NV, and Dan & Raema Smith of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren Ashlee, Zachary, Kyler, Aimee, Christa, Justin, Parker, Allison and 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Rose is also survived by her sister Leita.
Rose worked at US Bank and Pleasant Hill School District for many years as well as maintained the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Carl. She will be laid to rest there next to Carl.
She loved her family and enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's school and sporting events. Rose was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She enjoyed Awana and playing piano. Her faith comforts us in her passing.
A memorial service will be held on July 31st at 2:00pm at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, following a private gravesite burial service earlier that day.
In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to the Awana program at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 25 to July 28, 2019