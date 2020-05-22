|
Rose Doreen Ross
March 2, 1919 - May 14, 2020
Rose Doreen Ross was born on March 2, 1919 to Mike and Pearl Bodrug in Saskatoon Saskatchewan Canada and passed away on May 14, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. She was one of seven siblings. She obtained her Registered Nursing License from Portland Sanitarium School of Nursing. Rose moved to the Eugene/Springfield area where she met and married her husband of more than 62 years, Glen Dale Ross, who preceded her in death. Together they raised five boys on a piece of property in the Camp Creek area of Springfield. Rose and Glen were avid gardeners and spent many years tending their large garden and raising 5,000 tomatoes plants each year to sell to local stores and share with family members. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home as members an RV club. She was a faithful Christian and member of the Eugene Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in which she and Glen were the first to be married in after the church's completion. Rose's 101 years of life were filled with love and faithfulness to her family and her Savior. Rose will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Glen Dale Jr., Lester, Kevin and Kent, her grandchildren, Charlie, Chrystie, Kassie, Dara, Wesley, Brian and Benjamin and her great grandchildren, Addison, Chase, Tye, Royal and Ella. Rose was predeceased by her husband Glen and her son Robert. Memorial services will be announced and held at a later date.
