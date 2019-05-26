|
|
Rose (Rosie) Elaine Jackson of Lakeside, Oregon born June 8th, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She passed in her home from natural causes on March 22, 2019.
Rose Elaine Jackson
June 8, 1947 -
March 22, 2019
Rosie was preceded in death by her Mother J. Ruby Cole, Father William C. Cole, her two brothers Michael Cole and Andrew Cole.
Rosie was a person with a heart of gold; she loved her pets and was always willing to take in a stray. She took in everything from tarantulas to raccoons and some of them were as feisty as she was. Peacocks and her puppy Joey were her latest treasures and will now be taken care of by Gramps.
Rosie was good at everything she tried, which was a lot of things. She loved to cook for her family, garden, quilt, paint, raise fresh and saltwater fish, and spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosie is survived by her loving husband Jack R. Jackson, son Jack Jackson and wife Martha Jackson, Daughters, Beth Palmer and husband Jim Palmer, Christina Claussen and husband Jessie Claussen, Lora Lunt, Rachel Miles and Corina Jones and husband Billy Jones. Their 28 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, sister Shirley Strickland from Montrose, Colorado and brother Billy Cole from Birmingham, Alabama.
She was the heart of our family and the keeper of birthdays. She will be missed more than imaginable.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019