Rose Marie Goslin, a long-time Junction City resident passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 85 years. She was surrounded with love and comfort by her family and friends.
Rose Goslin
December 26, 1933 -
June 10, 2019
Rose was born on December 26, 1933 in Arcata, CA. She grew up in McKinley, CA where she met and married her husband, Ken. The couple moved to Alturas, CA to raise their four sons and purchased the Alturas Creamery which they ran as a family business for 35 years.
After Ken passed, Rose moved to Junction City, OR where she became an active member of the Gardening Club and volunteered her time at the Senior Center. She loved spending time creating beautiful floral landscapes in her yard for everyone in her community to enjoy. Her yard was greatly admired by the community of Junction City.
The loss of Rose leaves a heartache that is difficult to heal and cherished memories that no one can steal. These warm memories will forever be treasured in the hearts of all who knew her.
Rose is survived by her sons Mike and Dan (Susan); six grandchildren Justin, Nick (Jay), Melanie, Lacey, Cedar (Jeff), Chris; step-grandchildren Jason (Brandie), Brad (Holly), Brandon, Lacey (Greg); and numerous great-grandchildren. Rose is predeceased by her parents, husband, sister Jenny, and two sons Gary and Scot.
A Celebration of Rose's life will be held at 10 am, on July 13. at the Alturas Cemetery District with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 20, 2019