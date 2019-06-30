|
|
Rose Marie Mootz passed away peacefully at home. Rose was born to her loving parents Charles and Marie Dvorak in South Gate, California. Rose was the youngest of three children.
Rose Marie Mootz, 88
1931 - 2019
Rose graduated from California State University at Los Angeles with a degree in teaching. As her first teaching assignment, Rose taught first grade in Kettleman City, California for mostly children of migrant farm workers.
In 1953, Rose married James Thomas Mootz. Rose and Jim produced nine children together in Norwalk, California before moving to Oregon in 1968. They settled their family on a forty acre ranch south of Cottage Grove on the banks of the Coast Fork of the Willamette River where they lived for the next thirty two years before moving to a home in Cottage Grove.
All her life Rose was a nurturing and kind teacher of young children. She taught first grade at Blue Mountain School from 1969 to 1974 and at London School from 1974 to 1991. Rose loved her own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were continually in her thoughts and prayers. She encouraged them in all their endeavors and loved to be surrounded by her family.
Rose loved gardening. Rose's gardens produced much of the food for her young growing family. She produced many wonderful flower and food gardens throughout her life.
Rose and Jim were devout Catholics and active members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Cottage Grove. For over twenty five years, Rose was active in the Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, the Society of the Sacred Heart, and the Saint Vincent De Paul Society as well as other ministries for the church. She performed many acts of mercy to help those in need. Rose was an active member of Al-Anon for many years where she helped bring hope to those in despair.
Rose is survived by her children Pat (Julie Campbell) Mootz, Yelm, Washington; Melinda Denson, Springfield, Oregon; Chuck (Laurie) Mootz, Cottage Grove, Oregon; Joseph (Shannon) Mootz, Cottage Grove, Oregon; Margie (Rick) Lawler, Portland, Oregon; Matt (Arlene) Mootz, Canyon Country, California; Mark (Stacie) Mootz, Cottage Grove, Oregon; Monica (Kevin) Yoss, Cottage Grove, Oregon; Jim Mootz, Jr, Bentonville, Arkansas. Also surviving are twenty two grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Roses' sister Mildred Stock lives in La Habra, California.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Marie, husband James, her brother Gene, her son in law John, her granddaughter Skyla and grandson Matthew.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Sacred Heart for their guidance and support. Also, many thanks to all of Rose's caregivers for the wonderful care provided for her in her last months. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Saint Vincent De Paul.
A Rosary will be held at 7pm, Friday, July 5th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Cottage Grove.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30am, Saturday, July 6th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Services will be followed by a reception. A private burial will follow the reception. Arrangements made by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 30, 2019