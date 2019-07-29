|
Rose Mary Etter
11/29/1928 - 07/25/2019
Rose Mary passed away on July 25th, 2019 at the age of 90 in Springfield OR. She was born November 29,1928 in Orland, California to James D. and Mildred McCulloch. On Sept 13,1947 she married Doral W. Etter in Springfield OR. He passed away in 2002. They owned and operated grocery stores in Springfield, Blue River and Brownsville. Rose Mary also worked for the Springfield School District as a kitchen aide. She enjoyed many Fall seasons fishing the Smith River with Doral. She was an active volunteer at McKenzie Willamette Hospital. She is survived by 2 brothers, John A. McCulloch (Barbara), Thomas L. McCulloch (Linda), 1 daughter, Marcia Jordan, and 1 son, Donald Etter (Valerie), 3 grand children Christina Jordan, Kevin Jordan and Michael Etter, 4 great grand children, Anthony Huser, Rowan, Keagan, and Myles Etter. Services will be Friday August 2nd with visitation from 11:00 to 12:00 at Andreason chapel, a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Springfield Memorial Gardens, with a reception to follow at Ebbert Methodist Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 29 to July 30, 2019