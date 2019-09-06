Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Rosemary Beatrice Marl


1929 - 2019
Rosemary Beatrice Marl Obituary
Rosemary Beatrice Marl
3/7/1929 - 8/31/2019
A memorial service with light refreshments afterwards will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 14th at Asbury United Methodist Church for Rosemary Marl of Eugene who passed away at the age of 90. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Asbury United Methodist Church, 1090 Berntzen Rd. Eugene, OR 97402.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
