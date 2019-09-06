|
Rosemary Beatrice Marl
3/7/1929 - 8/31/2019
A memorial service with light refreshments afterwards will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 14th at Asbury United Methodist Church for Rosemary Marl of Eugene who passed away at the age of 90. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Asbury United Methodist Church, 1090 Berntzen Rd. Eugene, OR 97402.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019