April 1st 1947 - June 14th 2020
Rosemary Dyke 73 passed away peacefully in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday June 14th 2020.She was Born to Salvatore and Rose Camardella on April 1st 1947 in Brooklyn, New York.
She married I.H "Red" Dyke in 1970 and between them they had 4 children. He preceded her death in 2001.
Rosemary spent the majority of her career in the banking industry, first as a teller with Pacific First Federal Bank, then as an auditor for U-Lane-O credit union, retiring in 2001.
Rosemary will be remembered as a kind, gentle, unselfish, loving person, who loved her family, friends,and her cats felix and rascal, She was a long time member of St Peters church of Eugene, she enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, and supporting many of the local charities
She is survived by her son Robert Dyke, step children Steve Dyke, Sue Pontifex & Karen Bannerman, Grandchildren Marissa Pecheny Bradley Dyke, Erik, Holly, Alex and Jack Pontifex.1 great grandchild, with another on the way, and a brother Salvatore Camardella.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Red,and her sister Florence.
A celebration of life will be held at date yet to be determined.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.
