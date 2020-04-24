|
Rosemary Estelle Janz
September 24, 1927 - March 11, 2020
Rosemary Estelle Janz, "Rosie", a woman of heart, strength and character, enriched the lives of all who knew her. Born in Alhambra, California to Clarance and Kathleen Ward, she joined her brother, Clarance "Bud" Ward. Following high school graduation, Rosemary pursued higher education at the U of O and Monmouth School of Education, where she met her best friend and life partner, Philip Janz. They were married in Eugene on September 24, 1950, relocating to Seaside, OR , where Phil taught school and Rosie was a homemaker. Summer employment was fire-watch at the Live Oaks Lookout station, until Christy was born in 1951, the first of three children. In 1955, Rosie and Phil bought a home in Eugene, OR where they set down their roots, created a loving home, raised their family and lived out their lives.
Rosemary's perseverance lead her back to school at the U of O, after her family was raised, to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Masters in Counseling . She worked as an elementary school counselor and later, opened her own private practice.
As a dedicated volunteer, Rosie worked tirelessly for the National Forest Homeowners Association, The League of Women Voters, World Beyond War and The PC Jr. Computer Club. She was always willing to express her opinion and to stand up for the rights of others, as well as the environment. Rosie graciously donated blood to the American Red Cross well over 100 times.
Rosemary had a life-long love of learning. She was an avid reader, sharing that passion with regular gatherings of her friends in the XY book club. Rosie enjoyed attending plays at many local theaters and loved conversation and bringing people of all ages and walks of life together. She and her husband, Phil, frequently planned adventuresome trips with groups of friends and family, to wild and remote places. She paddled many miles along scenic lakes and rivers and hiked numerous mountain peaks and wilderness trails always singing and telling stories along the way. She loved sharing special places with friends and family. Her family cabin on the Rogue River always held a special place in her heart. She loved to sit around a table with others putting together puzzles, playing games, telling stories and laughing, and was a dedicated member of the Coffee-klatch at the Levy's.
Rosie was compassionate and supportive, always there with a warm hug and a smile. Her legendary rum cakes will always be remembered. There will never be another like beautiful "Rosie!"
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Janz, her granddaughter, Tonya Olsen- Merrigan, her brother, "Bud" as well as her parents. She is survived by her three children, Chris Janz of Couer d'alene, ID ; Kurt Janz of Seattle,WA; Casey Janz of Kodiak, AK and Cottage Grove. Grandchildren: Carl & Cary Janz; Paul Burns & Cassie Janz-Burns; Rebecca & Mikie Merrigan, Wendy Whitfield-Irish, as well as numerous great grand and great-great grand children and Uncle Claude Millsap and cousin, Murial Jensen.
Donations can be made in honor of Rosemary Janz to either The League of Women Voters or The American Red Cross. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020