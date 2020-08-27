Rosemary Rathsack
Rosemary left on angel wings August 20, 2020 to join her husband Joe after a long battle with dementia.
She was born January 23, 1927 to Vernon and Florence (Gardner) Davis in Sauk County, Wisconsin. They later moved to Rusk County Wisconsin where Rosemary graduated from high school in 1945 and then briefly attended the University of Wisconsin on scholarship.
She married the love of her life, Joseph Leroy Rathsack, on July 3, 1948 and they set out on a grand adventure together, first moving to Fargo, North Dakota, then Moorhead, Minnesota before returning to Wisconsin to run the family dairy farm.
In 1956 they moved with their then four children to Florence, Oregon where they added three more kids to their family and then on to Junction City where they made their home for many years.
Her home and family were always her first priority but she also held many jobs outdide the home including waitress, school bus driver and statistician for Oregon Agricultural Service.
Raising seven children and working kept her busy but she still had time to give back to her community as a 4-H leader, State Park host, Food Bank and Senior Center volunteer, serving on the church council and St Vincent DePaul help network.
Square dancing, playing cards, reading and camping were some of her favorite activities but traveling the US and the world was what she loved to do. Together with Joe she went to New Zealand, Australia, Tahiti, Samoa, Britain, Scotland, Ireland, Mexico, every US state and most of Canada.
Her husband Joe preceded her in death as well as a sister and brother. She is survived by three sisters and all of her children, sons Joe Jr and Jon Rathsack of Junction City, daughters Christine Bundy, Centralia, WA, Estelle Godkin, Blaxland, NSW, Australia, Stacia Burton, Lyle, WA, Nancy Rathsack, Eugene and Julie Lealos, Tyler, TX. as well as 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held September 13 at Rest Lawn Memorial Park in Junction City. Donations in her memory to the Junction City Food Bank or Junction City Senior Center would keep her giving going.
