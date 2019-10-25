Home

Rosie "Nana" Montgomery


1934 - 2019
Rosie "Nana" Montgomery Obituary
Rosie "Nana" Montgomery
3/20/1934 - 10/23/2019
A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Springfield Memorial Gardens in Springfield, Oregon. Viewing will be held in the chapel at 12:00 noon.
Rosie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed seeing and interacting with her family and lived a very full life. She was a Christian believer that embraced seeing our Lord when the time came. She is remembered for her hugs, warmth, singing, and smiling big when she caught fish, and for her wonderful fish fritters. She enjoyed crocheting and many people have pot holders and blankets made by her loving hands.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Carl Montgomery and her grandson Richard Dennis Peek, Jr. She is survived by her children Gary Ray (Carol D.), Ricky Glen (Judith L. Blincoe), Susan Denise (Warren E. Clark), Tracy Alan (Nancy A.). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
