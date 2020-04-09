Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Ross Cooley


1959 - 2020
Ross Cooley Obituary
Ross Cooley
March 18, 1959 - February 20,2020
ROSS COOLEY 60 Passed away February 20, 2020.
Gone way too soon. Everyone misses you!
Born in Eugene Oregon. Graduated from Sheldon high School 1977. 1989 married Marjorie at Eugene Yacht Club.
He was preceded in death by his father Bill and his brother Neal. Survived by his wife Marjorie Cooley, mother Morrie Cooley brother Lee and sister Jan. Nieces Erin and Maureen nephews Neal and Paul.
Out of high school he worked at Trust Joist that changed to Weyerhaeuser for 37 years then retired 2016. 2018 we moved to Florence to a gated community Florentine Estates. Close to the beach for walking.
Starting in the early sixties his family joined the Eugene Yacht Club. The family spent late spring, summers and fall sailing, racing and socializing with the families at the club. Ross kept sailing and racing until about 10 years ago. Then things changed to RVing in our motor home. Up and down the Oregon coast.
He enjoyed Nascar on Sundays and texting friends. Old Mash TV shows, Twlight Zone on New Years, Books and movies about the Kennedys. Books about the Hardy Boys adventures. Music of all kinds. Walks on the beach wearing his favorite hat.
Ross was a kind gentle person. Loved talking to people and listening. He is greatly missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Celebration of Ross's life will be postponed for now.
As his wife I want to Thank everyone for the beautiful cards and flowers I have received.
Also the wonderful words of support. Much Love Marjorie
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
