Ross Dale
3/22/1984 - 8/18/2020
Ross was a life-long Oregonian, growing up in Springfield, where he graduated from Thurston High School and attended Lane Community College.
He is survived by his mother Rena Hamer-Burke; father Richmond (Rick) Dale; step-father Phillip Burke; brother Ryan Dale; grandfather Richmond W. Dale; aunt Kimberley Dale.
A memorial service will be held at 6 pm, August 28, at Camp Creek Church, 37529 Upper Camp Creek Rd, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Camp Creek Church Youth Fund
