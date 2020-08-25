1/1
Ross Dale
1984 - 2020
Ross Dale
3/22/1984 - 8/18/2020
Ross was a life-long Oregonian, growing up in Springfield, where he graduated from Thurston High School and attended Lane Community College.
He is survived by his mother Rena Hamer-Burke; father Richmond (Rick) Dale; step-father Phillip Burke; brother Ryan Dale; grandfather Richmond W. Dale; aunt Kimberley Dale.
A memorial service will be held at 6 pm, August 28, at Camp Creek Church, 37529 Upper Camp Creek Rd, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Camp Creek Church Youth Fund
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home

