1/1
Ross E. Traw
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSS E. TRAW
6.14.1953 - 6.8.2020
Ross Eugene Traw of Veneta died June. 8, 2020 of cancer.
He was born June 14, 1953 in Bend to Ross A. & Winnie Traw. He married Donna Hopkins in 1980 in Sweet Home, OR where they were co-secretaries for the Oregon Van Associations & he was the President of the Sweet Home Softball Association.
He graduated in 1971 from Gilchrist HS, later attending COCC in Bend to study accounting & business. He worked as a controller in the timer industry for several years, before relocating his family to Veneta, where the family started Expert Rain Systems in 2000. He was always an active coach in his children's sports programs. His favorite times were spent with his kids, & young grand kids, teaching them special "Poppa" things.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Wendy Korte (Gary) of Meridian, ID, & Andrea Bryant (Jason) of Eugene; sons, Kevin Benson of Eugene, & Ryan Traw (Brittany) of Springfield; 6 grandchildren & 2 great-grandsons.
Celebration of Life will be held at Deep Woods 89980 Territorial Hwy in Elmira on August 29, 2020 at 3pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Memorial Garden
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lane Memorial Garden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved