ROSS E. TRAW
6.14.1953 - 6.8.2020
Ross Eugene Traw of Veneta died June. 8, 2020 of cancer.
He was born June 14, 1953 in Bend to Ross A. & Winnie Traw. He married Donna Hopkins in 1980 in Sweet Home, OR where they were co-secretaries for the Oregon Van Associations & he was the President of the Sweet Home Softball Association.
He graduated in 1971 from Gilchrist HS, later attending COCC in Bend to study accounting & business. He worked as a controller in the timer industry for several years, before relocating his family to Veneta, where the family started Expert Rain Systems in 2000. He was always an active coach in his children's sports programs. His favorite times were spent with his kids, & young grand kids, teaching them special "Poppa" things.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Wendy Korte (Gary) of Meridian, ID, & Andrea Bryant (Jason) of Eugene; sons, Kevin Benson of Eugene, & Ryan Traw (Brittany) of Springfield; 6 grandchildren & 2 great-grandsons.
Celebration of Life will be held at Deep Woods 89980 Territorial Hwy in Elmira on August 29, 2020 at 3pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy