|
|
Ross Hesse
September 17, 1967 - August 31, 2019
Ross David Hesse, 51 of Eugene Oregon passed away August 31, 2019. Ross is survived by his parents Betty (Tony ) Cavallaro, Karl (Carole) Hesse, brother Dean (Renee) Hesse, sister Ann (Steve) Sheppler, two nephews, 4 nieces, Uncle Ralph (Saralee) Hesse, Aunt Barb VanHermert and cousin in Michigan, and ex wife Marcie Hale. Ross was born in Manitowoc, Wi. He was raised in Eugene, Oregon where he made many life long friends. Ross treasured the many years he was married to Marcie Hale and her family. Ross loved his family and friends. He was was always ready for a good time with a smile and laugh. He had a passion for the outdoors; the coast, mountains, or lakes. He also enjoyed tinkering on cars and worked as an auto glass installer.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019