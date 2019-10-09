|
Roy Allen Haynes
September 03, 1929 - September 30, 2019
Roy Allen Haynes passed away September 30, 2019 at the age of 90 in Eugene Oregon
Allen was born in Eugene Oregon to Roy and Martha Haynes. He was born and lived on 4th and Blair above his fathers barber shop. Allen attended Duenn school, Roosevelt junior school and Eugene High School. He was in the Army reserves for 9 years and part of the firing squad to dedicate Lookout Point Reservery. Governor Mark Hatfied attended.
Allen married Doris Ann Bounds, his wife of 70 years. They lived in Eugene where they had a beautiful home and loved to garden & gold pan together. He loved traveling to Reno, camping at his favorite spot, whistlers bend park on the north Umpqua along with many other places. He loved to fish for trout, steelhead, and enjoyed hunting around Oregon as well as clamming and crabbing at the coast. Allen was a 4th generation barber where he and his father Roy owned the Big Y barber shop together for many years before his father retired and Allen carried on the business.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Roy and Martha Haynes and his wife Doris. He is survived by his sister-in-law Betty Boresek, brother- in- law Robert Bounds, Nephews William J. Boresek, Don Bounds, and Ron Bounds; Nieces Tara Boresek and Chris Sater; Great Nephews Brandon, Dillon, Colton, Jesse, Jeff, and Brian; and a great Niece Julie.
There will be a service held Monday Ocotober 14, 2019 3:00p.m at Musgrove 225 S. Danebo Eugene, ore. Gathering to follow at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 royal ave. Eugene, ore.
