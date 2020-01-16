Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Harrisburg Christian Church
Roy "Dean" Bowers


1941 - 2020
Roy "Dean" Bowers Obituary
Roy "Dean" Bowers
12/11/1941 - 01/11/2020
Dean Bowers, a lifelong resident of Harrisburg, OR passed on 1-11-2020, at the age of 78.
He was predeceased by his parents Roy and Charity Bowers. Survived by wife of 57 years, Myrna and three children; Greg Bowers, Tracy Bowers and Debbie Phelps. Granddaughters; Brandie (Lonnie) Hutchens, Lisa Bowers, Hannah and Abby Phelps. Great grand daughter, Kinley Hutchens. Brothers; Don (Lorena) Bowers, Paul (Nancy) Bowers, and Bob Bowers. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Dean Bowers a graduate of Harrisburg High School, was a grass seed farmer until 2006. He spent many years, active on and holding various positions with Harrisburg Grade and High School Boards, Harrisburg Rural Fire Dept, Muddy Creek Board, and the T-2 Green Board.
Dean's hobbies included: Elk hunting, Fishing/crabbing, Hot Rods, and was always up for a game of cribbage or poker. Celebration of Life is planned for Monday, Jan. 20th at the Harrisburg Christian Church at 1:00pm. Donations can be made to Harrisburg Fire Dept or The Harrisburg Museum.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
