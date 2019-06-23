|
Roy Edgar Grimes of Harrisburg died June 3, 2019. He was 73. He was born in Corvallis to Marian and Edgar Grimes. He attended Harris Grade School and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1963. He earned two bachelor's degrees from Oregon State University, one in Agricultural Engineering and one in Crop Sciences. He married Karen Ells of Harrisburg in 1999, and they later divorced. Roy was a Sergeant E5 in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany, during which time he enjoyed looking at the castles and other monuments. He returned to the family dairy farm and later worked for several fertilizer companies and seed warehouses in the area. Roy was a lifelong farmer and farmed in Harrisburg until his death, when he passed away peacefully in his sleep. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spent the weekend preceding his death at a family barbeque with his siblings, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a member of the Oregon Farm Bureau and a school board member. He is survived by his sister, Edna Cheeke of Corvallis; brothers Mahlon Grimes of Corvallis, Lee Grimes of Salem, and Bruce Grimes of Juneau, Alaska; aunt Lucetta Thornton of Scottsdale, Arizona; uncle Guy and aunt June Shelman of Asotin, Washington; nine nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews, and numerous cousins and second cousins. Memorial services and a celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Harrisburg Christian Church in Harrisburg, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Linn County 4-H Program, Harrisburg FFA, or the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 23, 2019