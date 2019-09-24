|
Roy Edward "Eddie" Andrigo
01/16/49 - 09/22/19
Eddie Andrigo, a longtime resident of the Eugene area, passed away peacefully with his two sisters Beverly Fording and Debbie Andrigo, and his partner, Cheryl Dupre at his side.
He served in the United States Marine Corp. and was a Veteran of the Viet Nam War. He was an independent contractor and was a real estate broker for many years. He started his career with his mentor and lifelong friend, Bob Carlile.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Andrigo.
He is survived by his mother Kathleen Andrigo, his two sisters Beverly Fording of Grants Pass and Debbie Andrigo of Fresno, CA, and his partner Cheryl R. Dupre, many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019