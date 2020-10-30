Roy Montoya
July 16, 1934 - October 16, 2020
Manuel (Roy) Montoya passed away early the morning of Friday, October 16, 2020. Roy was 86 years old.
Roy was born in Littleton Colorado on July 16, 1934, the oldest child of Mary Jajola Montoya and Nick Montoya. Roy had three sisters, Crucita, Gloria, Lola and brothers Johnny, Billy and Leonard. Roy enlisted in the Marines after graduating from high school and was stationed in San Francisco for 3 years. When it was time to reenlist, Roy decided to change service branches and enlisted in the Navy where he served for 4 years. He met the first love of his life, Laura (Ardis) Richardson at the Treasure Island Navy base in San Francisco.
Roy and Ardis married in 1954. Roy left the service in 1957 to focus on raising their sons, Lem and Gary. They lived in San Jose, CA until they moved to Silverton Oregon in 1966. They made many great friends in Silverton while they were active in the St. Paul Catholic church, had horses, and enjoyed square dancing with the Mulino Swing Who's where Roy held various leadership positions. Roy was famous for cooking Mexican food for large groups of families and friends. Ardis was a polio survivor, and later in life, Roy became the kindest and most thoughtful caregiver one could imagine until her death on August 24, 1989.
Roy met Clatys Andersen Gould in early December of 1989 and she quickly became the second love of his life. They were married on May 12, 1990 after a whirlwind courtship that returned joy to Roy's life.
Roy and Clatys started Keytime Publishing and travelled throughout the western US in their motorhome with their two dogs in tow. After three years on the road, and missing home they returned to Oregon where Roy worked in Sales with Alsco Linen and Uniform until his retirement. After retiring, Roy became a CNA and caregiver using his compassionate and kind demeanor to help others.
Roy was very active in Bethesda Lutheran Church where he and Clatys taught Sunday school and Roy enjoyed cooking for various church events, including the men's breakfast. Roy and Clatys enjoyed playing Pinochle together with their wide circle of friends. In a tribute to Clatys's Danish ancestry, Roy joined the Danish Brotherhood and they "changed" his name to Montoyasen, which he loved. Roy spent many an hour in his greenhouse where he grew succulents and enjoyed gardening with Missy, his favorite little Yorkie. Roy had a loving and kind spirit and an infectious corny sense of humor, touching many lives. He had a special love for children and babies and enjoyed his large family. Roy and Clatys had 30 very happy years together.
Roy entered Quail Quest Memory Care in January of 2020 where his outgoing personality and flirtatious sense of humor made him a staff favorite.
Roy is survived by his loving wife Clatys, sons Lem and Gary Montoya, John and Tim Gould, brothers Billy and Leonard Montoya and sisters Crucita Jojola and Lola Viera. Roy is proceeded in death by his brother Johnnie, sister Gloria Martinez and sons Doug and Tobe Gould. Roy had 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
There will be a full military service at Bethesda Lutheran Church in the spring of 2021, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to either Bethesda Lutheran Church Memory fund (4445 Royal Ave, Eugene OR) or the charity of your choice
.
