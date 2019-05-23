Home

Roy Ray Hodges

Roy Ray Hodges Obituary


Roy Ray Hodges
February 24, 1942 -
May 12, 2019

Born and raised in Creswell, OR. Immediate family - wife, Virginia; Children: Cindy Honnet and Greg Hodges; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers: Marion, Lamerle, Ron & Duane; and 1 sister Sheila Corrion.

He served in the Marines from 1961-64. Worked at Weyerhaeuser in Cottage Grove, OR & Lane Plywood. Picked mushrooms on the Coast and in Eastern Oregon.

Roy loved to hunt, fish, camp and be in the outdoors. He always loved to watch his Oregon Ducks.

Celebration of Life, Sunday, May 26th, at Emerald Park from 1-5pm.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 23, 2019
