Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy McCaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Ried McCaul

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Ried McCaul Obituary


Roy Ried McCaul
1936 - 2019

Graduated Harrisburg High School and from the date after graduation until retirement he worked for the Southern Pacific Rail Road. He is survived by his wife, Ella of 62 years, 3 kids, 4 grandkids and 2 great grandchildren. Memorial to be held at Harrisburg's Church of God 7th day on June 9th @ 1:00 pm" please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.