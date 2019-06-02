|
|
Graduated Harrisburg High School and from the date after graduation until retirement he worked for the Southern Pacific Rail Road. He is survived by his wife, Ella of 62 years, 3 kids, 4 grandkids and 2 great grandchildren. Memorial to be held at Harrisburg's Church of God 7th day on June 9th @ 1:00 pm" please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Roy Ried McCaul
1936 - 2019
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019