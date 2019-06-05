|
\SRoy Rollin Pond Roy Rollin Pond of Springfield, Oregon, passed away on May 23, 2019, at the age of 73. He was born May 3, 1946, in Cottage Grove, Oregon to parents Waldo and Dessie Pond.
May 3, 1946 -
May 23, 2019
Roy graduated from Yoncalla High School in 1964. Prior to joining the Air Force in 1965, he worked detailing cars for the Cottage Grove, Ford Motor Company as well as being employed for the Duco-Lam Mill in Drain. After serving in the Air Force, Roy located to Springfield, Oregon where he worked for the Willamette Industries Plywood Plant. During this time Roy obtained his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Lane Community College and in 1969, he was hired as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff with the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Roy dedicated himself to a 27 year career as a Deputy Sheriff Specialist, retiring in 1996.
Roy thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and his road trip travels. He loved life, his friends and family. Anyone that knew him admired him. He was a man with an iron grip, a keen sense of humor, and was always willing to help. He faced his end with the courage we can all hope to have. A living memorial was held so Roy could say, "See you again" to all that stopped in to wish him Godspeed. He was an example to everyone and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Rhen, his son Jeremy (Melanie), Eugene, OR, 2 grandchildren, his sister Faye Pond, Yoncalla, OR, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, his sister Wyona Hickethier (Rufus), and his sister Alice Jo Metz (Jack).
"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall called the children of God" – Matthew 5:9
