|
|
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm Saturday, July 13th at Fern Ridge Christian Church in Elmira for Roy H. Sturtevant of Crow, who died July 2nd from complication of dementia. He was 74.
Roy Herschel Sturtevant
1945 - 2019
Roy was born May 3, 1945 in Eugene to Alden and Bea Sturtevant. He was a graduate of Crow High School. Roy married his high school sweetheart, Linda Maley on May 9, 1964.
Except for 10 years in Idaho, Roy spent most of his life living on the family property in Crow, where he knew every tree by name! He spent most of his adult life working in the logging industry; finishing his career doing what he loved most, driving his log truck. Roy spent many years working with the Silver Saints in his church. He enjoyed spending the 4th of July with his good friends going on different hikes. Roy was a quiet man who enjoyed riding the property on his quad and spending time with family and close friends. His spare time was spent with
John Wayne, Louis L'Amour and his faithful dog, Tilly. Roy is survived by Linda, his wife of 55 years; his son Todd and wife Cristina of Sacramento; his daughter Jill Correll and husband Dan of Eugene; five grandchildren, one great-grandson; his brother Dan of Veneta; his father-in-law Briggie Maley of Veneta; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gordon.
Remembrances can be made to Sacred Heart Hospice or Fern Ridge Christian Church. The family would like to specially thank the nurses and staff of the University Hospital ACE Unit who went above and beyond in giving care and compassion to their husband, dad and family.
Arrangements made through Lane Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 10, 2019