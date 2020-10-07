Rozella "Rozie" Mock
04/08/1921 - 10/04/2020
Rozella "Rozie" Mock, 99, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 under the watchful and compassionate eyes of Sacred Heart Hospice and Quail Crest Memory Care.
Born April 8, 1921, in Roseworth, Idaho where her late parents, Niels and Ingeborg Petersen were homesteading. The family moved to Oregon in the 30's. Rozie met and married Joe Mock and they raised their family in Springfield.
Rozie had a love for life that was contagious, she enjoyed whatever she undertook and always had a positive attitude. She retired after 20 years of teaching swimming at Willamalane. She enjoyed wood carving and being web master for McKenzie Carvers, jogging, clogging, oil painting, tandem biking, traveling, cross stitching and much more. She was active in the local Rosie the Riveters chapter and found time to bike through Denmark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph O. Mock, son Jerome Mock and her four sisters, Esther Clay, Oda Martin, Ruth Barnhurst, Betty Keefer. She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Raymond, Alice Goosela both of Springfield and three sons, Joe Mock, Fred Mock both of California, Jack Mock of Kansas plus 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Rozie's life can be celebrated by donating to Sacred Heart Hospice. The family will hold a private memorial service but wants to publicly thank Jeannie Van Iderstine, our mother's longtime caregiver, who through her loving care enabled Rozie to stay in her home and Sherri Perkins, her evening caregiver, who touched all our hearts with the loving care she gave our Mom.
