A celebration of life will be held on March 8th 3:00 pm at The Shedd Institute for the Arts for Ruby Brockett of Eugene who passed unexpectedly surrounded by loved ones on February 8th 2019. She truly lived a do more, learn more, give more lifestyle.
Ruby was born September 29, 1935 to Frank and Ruby Trask of Michigan City Indiana. In 1947 the Trask family moved to Ontario California where Ruby attended Chaffe High School and later Mt Sac Junior College in Pomona.
In 1967 Ruby, her husband Ed Brockett and son Mark Brockett relocated to Eugene, where Ruby soon began her 51 year Real Estate career. She loved her family and friends, Music, the Ocean, gardening.
She serviced many board roles at the Local, State and National Realtor Association levels and was honored many times by Local and State Realtor Associations. Other honors include, First Citizen, White Rose Women of Achievement, Oregon Magazine top Ten Business Women, Soroptimist-Women of Distinction, American Business Women of the Year, Business Associate of the Year.
Ruby's impact on the community has been profound. Civic Board or advisory roles include; Eugene Chamber of Commerce, Eugene Rotary Club, Fanconi Anemia, Sacred Heart Foundation, Sacred Heart Health Systems, PeaceHealth Governing Board, University of Oregon Foundation Trustee, Lillis School of Business Advisory Board, Relief Nursery, Oregon Community Foundation, Eugene Education Foundation, YMCA, Children's Miracle Network, United Way, Special Olympics, LCC Business Advisory, HIV Alliance, Eugene Symphony, Shelter Care, The John G Shedd Institute for the Arts, Oregon Festival of American Music, Bach Festival, Boy Scouts, City of Eugene Goals Committee, Eugene Human Rights Commission, State Bar Ethics Panel, State of Oregon Capital Planning Commission, Wayne Morris Federal Court House, just to name a few!
She is survived by son Mark Brockett (wife Polly). Six Grandchildren Stephane Smith of Portland, Ashley Miller of Beaverton, Jamie Brockett (John Chandler) of Eugene, Dane Brockett of Seattle, Shawna Coffman (Jason) of Springfield, Rhys Brockett of Couer D'Alene and seven beautiful great grandchildren.
Instead of flowers the Brockett family asks you support Ruby's current capital project for the music school at The Shedd or to the organization of your choosing.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019