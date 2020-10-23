Ruby Friesen
July 5, 1924 - September 12, 2020
Ruby Friesen Woldt of Eugene, Oregon passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Was born July 5, 1924 to Emma Friesen and George Friesen in Dallas, Oregon. She was the middle daughter and fourth out of five children in the Friesen family. Ruby grew up in Salem and graduated from Salem High School in 1942. After high school Ruby worked for Cascade Title Company in Salem and then in Eugene. She met Robert (Bob) Woldt in Salem and the two were married August 31, 1951 and moved to Eugene, Oregon. Ruby had two sons, Gregory and Randy. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Eugene, Oregon. Ruby and Bob loved to travel around the world together and traveled the world with the Salem Singers. In addition to her being an amazing singer she was an amazing cook and was frequently asked for her marionberry pies anywhere she went. She had a gift for hospitality. She would make newcomers to church feel welcome as well as anyone in her house. At family reunions she would be begged to sing with her sisters and cousins and her pies disappeared quickly. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Del and Al, and her sisters Opal and Pearl. She is survived in death by her son Greg, son Randy, grandson Adam and Alex, granddaughter Kessa, and great-grandchildren Ruby and Ivy.
