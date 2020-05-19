|
Ruby Pace
Jan. 1945 - May 2020
Ruby Ann Pace, born in Buchanan County, Virginia, grew up in Florence, OR. Ruby, the daughter of James Calvin and Mary Elizabeth Prater, is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jerry Pace, her sons- Tony Berry, Jeff Berry, Steve Barrett, Tim Barrett, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Ruby, the youngest of her siblings, is also survived by her sisters- Laura Wieczorek of Eugene, Ilet Scarberry of Florence, Violet Ruede of Eugene, Gertrude Center of Florence and her brother Jerry Prater of Florence.
As an entrepreneur, Ruby owned and operated restaurants, wedding chapels, and in later years, adult foster care homes providing end of life care for others, with her husband Jerry. Ruby had many hobbies, she loved music and singing in their country band with Jerry. Her greatest enjoyment was organizing dinners for family and friends, preparing amazing food, and Jerry would play music for all to sing. Ruby also enjoyed gardening and sewing, making personal quilts, many of them hand stitched.
We will miss you, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 19 to May 23, 2020