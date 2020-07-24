Ruby Shipp
July 13, 1931 - June 24, 2020
Ruby Alice Shipp, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at home in Eugene Oregon.
She was born July 13, 1931, in Davenport Washington, to Shirley Ray and Alta (Odgers) Miller. Ruby spoke fondly of growing up in Connell Washington with her siblings. After graduating from Connell High School, she moved to Coquille Oregon, where much of her family had recently relocated.
Married to Claude Shipp, on June 18, 1955, they lived in the Eugene/Springfield area for the next 59 years, before his passing in March of 2015. Together they raised 4 children and Ruby stayed busy with their pursuits, as well as gardening, canning, quilting and volunteer work. She also spent many Summers in Chase's bean fields, making sure her children behaved themselves.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Claude; her sister Leona Bumgardner of Pasco Washington; and her three brothers Ray Miller of Connell Washington; Richard Miller of Coquille Oregon; and Louis Miller of Pasco Washington.
She is survived by her children Robert Shipp and his wife Linda of Springfield Oregon; Kathy Cook and her husband Scott of Creswell Oregon; Craig Shipp and his wife Becky of Puyallup Washington; Ann Carte and her husband Ken of Eugene Oregon, as well as four sisters living in Washington: Elaine Braaten of Tacoma; Phyllis Steinert of Selah; Dorothy Greenough of West Richland; and Donna Botelho of Tacoma. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great granddaughters and numerous neices and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Andreason's Cremation and Burial in Springfield. No formal service is planned.
