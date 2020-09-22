Russell Davis
3/25/27 - 9/15/20
Russell Dean Davis, age 93, passed away at home on on September 15th.
At the beginning of the Great Depression, Russ was born in Westford Township, Martin County Minnesota to Loyd and Jessie (Brownlee) Davis. The eldest of three sons, Russ was raised in rural areas and family farms until he started school.
Russ met Patricia Meyer in Fairmont, Minnesota. They were married in Yuma, Arizona in 1955 and settled in Anaheim, California. Russ and Pat started their family in Anaheim with their daughters Brenda and Leah. They moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1962 where their last daughter, Sandra, was born.
When Russ was 16, he apprenticed as a butcher in the Fairmont Red Owl grocery store. He continued meat cutting after his move to California. Tired of being on his feet all day, he started, with a partner, a concrete business in Orange County. He quickly tired of the LA traffic, and the family moved to Eugene and back to meat cutting for Russ at local Safeway stores. Russ found his calling selling farm equipment. Meeting and talking with farmers throughout western Oregon was a natural for Russ and he made many long time friends from his travels. Russ worked for R.M. Wade out of Portland for 4 years, 18 years for Walker Ford Tractor of Eugene before opening The Tractor Store in Eugene with Ken Gano and Jerry Schwartz.
Russ, Pat, and the girls settled on a small acreage in Crow, Oregon in 1969. Russ participated in the community and made many friends. He was elected to the school board and was a volunteer fire fighter. After retirement Russ and Pat spent some years traveling in their RV including trips to Arizona with friends and back to Minnesota to reconnect with family. In his later years, Facebook became a way to stay connected to friends and family.
Russ is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Bill Davis, and an infant son. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat; his son Charlie Davis and daughter Peggy Askeland from a previous marriage; his daughter Brenda Freeman (Fred), Leah Davis, and Sandra Andes. He has eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and 2 ½ great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Stan & Bobbie Davis of Glendale, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
A family service will be held graveside .
