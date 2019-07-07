|
Russell E. Roberts
12/28/39 - 6/16/19
Born to Edward and Mary Roberts in Auburn, NY.
Russ passed away quietly in his home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Eugene, OR, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Russ served aboard destroyers in the U.S. Navy including the USS Hamner. After the service he moved to Oregon to attend the UofO where he majored in economics and graduated with a Bachelors degree in science 1966.
1969 to Present he was a charter member of the Free Souls Motorcycle Club. Russ was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast. He loved "Hot Rods and Harleys".
Russ is preceded in death by his daughter, Darcie Sue Roberts. He is survived by his wife Eva Marie Roberts, who he married on September 21, 1985 and daughters Kimberly Cook, husband and Richard and Barbara Arnold, husband Chris, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, a brother, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Our family would like to include a special thank you to Bristol Hospice Randy Hohnstein and Jack Belmont.
Upon request no services have been planned. A private celebration of life will be held in Russ' honor at Sailor Pioneer Cemetery in Noti, OR.
Please sign the gues gook at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 7, 2019