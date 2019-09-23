|
Russell Eldridge
11/5/1932 - 9/15/2019
Russell Leon Eldridge of Eugene, Oregon passed away on September 15, 2019 of age related causes at the age of 86.
He was born in Port Angeles, WA November 5, 1932 to Jack and Arbutus Eldridge and moved to Oregon in 1951 where he lived the remainder of his life. He married in 1952 and had three children, Larry, Diane and Jack.
In September of 1973, he married Carol Ann Morgan, the love and joy of his life who survives him. Other survivors include son, Jack Eldridge of Grants Pass; daughter, Diane Orton of Coos Bay, stepchildren, Michael Morgan of Aliso Viejo, CA, Shannon Sims of Springfield, Steven Morgan of Eugene. He never used the word step….they were all his kids. A son, Larry Eldridge preceded him in death in 1976. Russ had 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
In 1960 at age 28, Russ was elected to the Springfield City council. In 1963, he was appointed to the Lane County Housing Authority and Urban Renewal Agency where he served nine years as Commissioner and Chairman.
Hard work ethics were important to Russ as he retired from Weyerhaeuser Company in October of 1997 after serving more than 44 years. He started at the bottom job and progressed through all the levels at the Springfield pulp & paper mill becoming plant superintendent in 1972. He shared his skill and expertise in equipment and technology throughout the U.S. and Europe. Later in his career, he was associated with Weyerhaeuser Corporate offices as Manufacturing Manager until retirement in 1997. He was also a charter member and former president of CPU, an international organization of premier papermakers of North America.
Entrepreneurship was also in his blood as he and Carol owned and operated Centennial Flower Gallerie in Springfield and Carde' Flowers and Gifts in Eugene for many years. They were both proud members of the World Flower Council and enjoyed extensive travel. They visited numerous countries on four continents including Russia and China. He and Carol loved Hawaii most and made more than 35 trips to Maui.
Travel, politics, gardening, computing, bicycling and golf were his passions that he enjoyed most of his life. Oregon football was one of his favorite passions. He and Carol enjoyed season tickets on the 40 yard line for more than 20 years.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 28th at 2:00 pm, Willies Restaurant 400 International way Springfield Oregon 97477.
Go Ducks!
