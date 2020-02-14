|
Russell Fryburg
Nov 28, 1923 - Feb 6, 2020
Folks knew Russ Fryburg as leader in the lumber industry and his community, a competitor in golf or a political argument, or a deeply caring husband and father. Behind those relationships was a firm set of rules he applied until his death in Eugene at 96. Among them: Always ask, "Does it stand the test of logic." Stand up for the underdog. Fight for what's right. Be kind. (Russ always made sure, anonymously, that kids on his children's teams who couldn't afford a uniform – had one.)
Those rules, and his social conscience, were shaped by Russ's early years in Montana on his grandfather's cattle ranch (listening to another grandfather who simultaneously promoted the Great Northern Railroad and voted for Eugene V. Debs), hard times in Portland during the Depression and at a WWII Army Air Forces base riding the crash truck. He moved to Eugene for life, getting a business degree at U of O. Russ was a partner and later CEO at Timberlane Lumber Company (1949 – 1983). He retired as Sales Manager, Seneca Sawmill Co, in 1996. Russ married Phyllis Smith (1944), and helped her raise son Mark and daughter Brooke. Three grandchildren and four great grandchildren followed. Widowed in 1993, he married Donna Basye in 1994. She was at his side at their home when he passed.
His long volunteer service resume included 18 years on the American Lumber Standards Committee, President of the Western Lumber Marketing Association, Lane Transit District's first board of directors and Chairman of the Lane County Public Defender's board.
Russ Fryburg displayed few of his awards, but one hung prominently at home said simply, "Tribute to a Fighter." That he was, but the kind who you'd be proud to shake his hand and have a drink with him later.
