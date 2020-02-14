Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Fryburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Fryburg


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Fryburg Obituary
Russell Fryburg
Nov 28, 1923 - Feb 6, 2020
Folks knew Russ Fryburg as leader in the lumber industry and his community, a competitor in golf or a political argument, or a deeply caring husband and father. Behind those relationships was a firm set of rules he applied until his death in Eugene at 96. Among them: Always ask, "Does it stand the test of logic." Stand up for the underdog. Fight for what's right. Be kind. (Russ always made sure, anonymously, that kids on his children's teams who couldn't afford a uniform – had one.)
Those rules, and his social conscience, were shaped by Russ's early years in Montana on his grandfather's cattle ranch (listening to another grandfather who simultaneously promoted the Great Northern Railroad and voted for Eugene V. Debs), hard times in Portland during the Depression and at a WWII Army Air Forces base riding the crash truck. He moved to Eugene for life, getting a business degree at U of O. Russ was a partner and later CEO at Timberlane Lumber Company (1949 – 1983). He retired as Sales Manager, Seneca Sawmill Co, in 1996. Russ married Phyllis Smith (1944), and helped her raise son Mark and daughter Brooke. Three grandchildren and four great grandchildren followed. Widowed in 1993, he married Donna Basye in 1994. She was at his side at their home when he passed.
His long volunteer service resume included 18 years on the American Lumber Standards Committee, President of the Western Lumber Marketing Association, Lane Transit District's first board of directors and Chairman of the Lane County Public Defender's board.
Russ Fryburg displayed few of his awards, but one hung prominently at home said simply, "Tribute to a Fighter." That he was, but the kind who you'd be proud to shake his hand and have a drink with him later.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -