Russell L. Minton Jr.
01/21/1960 - 08/17/2020
Russell Leonard Minton Jr. (Russ/Rusty) age 60, died in Crescent Lake Oregon on August 17th, 2020 of a heart attack. He was born in Springfield on January 21st, 1960 to Russell Minton Sr. and Sharon Wright. Siblings include 1 sister, Lisa Long and 2 brothers, Rick Minton and Mark Schuster. Russ married Dalinda Miller on September 18th, 1991 and was married for 28 years. Russ is survived by his children, Justin Thompson, Jennifer Braley, Randi Weaver, and RaeLynn Minton. Also having three grandchildren, Ava Weaver, Gage Journey and Austin Weaver. Russ's earlier days consisted of livestock and rodeo outfitting. He was a welder by trade for the remainder of his life, spending his time throughout the state of Oregon and truly enjoyed the outdoors. Russ loved building and creating things with his hands. Russ had a laugh that you could hear a mile away that was contagious with happiness. Russ also enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, wood working, jewelry making, and spending time with his family but most often helping others however he could. Russ is survived by his father, brothers, sister, wife, children and grandchildren. Russ will be missed by many, leaving behind memories and stories that will last a lifetime. Proceeded in death by his mother Sharon. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at the Lowell recreation area outside of Springfield, Oregon.
