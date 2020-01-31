|
|
Russell Svingen
6/6/1928 - 1/28/2020
Russell Eugene Svingen Sr. passed away peacefully on January 28th at the age of 91.
Russ was born on June 6, 1928 to Peder O. and Lauretta (Norstad) Svingen in Savage Montana. He was one of 7 children (4 girls and 3 boys), growing up in a 2 room farmhouse. His father was a homesteader and the family farmed over 320 acres and raised their own food.
He attended a one room school house through 8th grade. He and his siblings walked 2 miles to school each day and when the snow was too deep they would take horses and bob sleds. When his kids complained about riding the school bus, he always reminded them of this…while he drove them to school. For high school he moved to Glendive and graduated in a class of 12.
Russ served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in England and Ft. Walton Beach Florida. He remained very patriotic his entire life.
He graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Business Administration in 1958. During his time in Missoula Montana he met Arlene Stenberg, who would become his wife.
Russ moved to Eugene Oregon in 1958. He and Arlene were married there that same year. He went to work in sales for his Uncle Bill who owned Emerald Pools, and then for Standard Brand Grocers. He found his niche in sales but his independent nature led him to owning his own business. He opened Russ Svingen Realty and was a Commercial Real Estate Broker in Eugene for more than 50 years. He was known for his honesty and integrity within the business community and made many lifelong friends along the way.
His faith was first and foremost in his life. He belonged to and supported many Christian organizations. He was involved with Campus Life, Youth With a Mission, traveled to Honduras to build homes for those in need, and served in many other ways throughout the years.
He was a proud Norwegian and belonged to the Sons of Norway. In later years he joined the McKenzie A's car club. He owned and restored a Ford Model A and Model T and would drive his Model A in parades with the grandkids.
Over the years he enjoyed traveling with his wife, wintering in Palm Springs, camping, and spending time in Montana with his son Russell and his family. He was an outdoorsman and had many adventures over the years bonding with his sons while hunting and fishing. Highlights include an elk hunting trip with Russell Jr. in Montana at the age of 87 and a once in a lifetime big horn sheep hunt with son Mark in Eastern Oregon at 79. He was a devoted family man and relished time with all of his family. He and Arlene raised their family on 20 acres where they hosted many barbeques and family gatherings over the years. Everyone loved spending time at Grandpa's farm with horses and tractors to ride, barns to play in, fields to explore and creeks to get muddy in. It was his piece of paradise.
Russ is survived by Arlene, his wife of 61 years, his daughter Debi, son Mark (Tracie) He was preceded in death by his oldest son Russell Svingen Jr. (Lisa). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was the pillar of his family. He was loved and admired by his wife, children and grandchildren. He will always be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a Christian Ministry of your choice or the .
A funeral service will be held Wednesday February 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 255 Maxwell Rd in Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020