Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Wartenbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Wartenbee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Wartenbee Obituary
Russell Wartenbee
7-26-35 - 12-6-19
Russell James (Jim) Wartenbee died on December 6, 2019.
He was born to Howard and Aileen Wartenbee on July 26, 1935, and raised in the farming community of Twin Brooks, near Milbank, South Dakota. He served in the U.S. Navy during the early and mid 1950's. He moved his family to Eugene in November of 1963.
Russell married Sandra (Sandy) Cauthorn on November 3, 1983. The two met while both worked at Eugene school district 4j. They retired and moved to LaPine.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, and was quite the story teller. He also enjoyed hunting, collecting and tinkering with old farming equipment, and his dog Missy.
Russell is survived by the couple's 7 children and (spouses): David Anderson, Russell (Susan) Wartenbee, Kathy (Guy) Dixon, Justin (Janis) Wartenbee, Christopher (Maria) Anderson, Lenora Orr, Patricia (Darren) Barth - 4 sisters; Ann (Jimmy) Hansen, Kay (Roger) Rau, Clarice Dornbusch, all of Oregon, and Loree (Maynard) Grabow of South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy, and parents.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -