|
|
Russell Wartenbee
7-26-35 - 12-6-19
Russell James (Jim) Wartenbee died on December 6, 2019.
He was born to Howard and Aileen Wartenbee on July 26, 1935, and raised in the farming community of Twin Brooks, near Milbank, South Dakota. He served in the U.S. Navy during the early and mid 1950's. He moved his family to Eugene in November of 1963.
Russell married Sandra (Sandy) Cauthorn on November 3, 1983. The two met while both worked at Eugene school district 4j. They retired and moved to LaPine.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, and was quite the story teller. He also enjoyed hunting, collecting and tinkering with old farming equipment, and his dog Missy.
Russell is survived by the couple's 7 children and (spouses): David Anderson, Russell (Susan) Wartenbee, Kathy (Guy) Dixon, Justin (Janis) Wartenbee, Christopher (Maria) Anderson, Lenora Orr, Patricia (Darren) Barth - 4 sisters; Ann (Jimmy) Hansen, Kay (Roger) Rau, Clarice Dornbusch, all of Oregon, and Loree (Maynard) Grabow of South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy, and parents.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020