Ruth Ann Ludwig
1934 - 2019
Ruth Ann Ludwig passed away on July 7, 2019, in Forest Grove, Oregon at the age of 84. She was born November 6, 1934 in Rushville, Nebraska to Robert and Mabel (Park) Bennett. She graduated from high school and continued her education with a BS and post graduate work. She married Mason Ludwig in November of 1963.
Her interests included Masonic organizations and other projects, crafts, knitting, crocheting, weaving, tatting, painting, and gardening. Some of her civic honors included Past Royal Matron of Willamette #2, Order of Amaranth, Past Matron of Eastern Star, Order of Eastern Star, Past President of Eugene Club, Daughters of Nile, Nydia Temple, Past Worthy President of Solid Order of Beckland, Past Recording Secretary of DAR, and Deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Her husband preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by her daughter Lola Thorsness of Beavercreek, OR, son Robert Ludwig of Woodenville, WA, and brother Ralph Bennett of Eugene, OR.
In lieu of flowers, Ruth has requested donations be made to Eugene/Springfield Masonic Scholarship Fund, Diabetes Research through Amaranth, Stepping Stones, Nydia Temple (Daughters of Nile) Scholarship/Memorial Fund.
