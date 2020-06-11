Ruth Bleier
1922 - 2020
Ruth Bleier
May 19, 1922 - June 9, 2020
A graveside service for Ruth Bleier is scheduled for June 18th at 1:00 pm at Rest Lawn Cemetery (94335 Territorial Highway – Junction City, Oregon).
Ruth Bleier, formerly a life-long resident of Junction City, passed away at the age of 98.
Ruth was born in 1922 in Albany, Oregon and moved to Junction City with her father Cleveland, mother Silva, brother Elbert and sisters Salome and Dorothea in 1923. Ruth met and married Leverne Stevens. They were married in 1940. Ruth being a farm girl at heart was able to save enough money to buy the family farm from her father when he retired in 1945. Ruth, Leverne, and their three sons: Gary, Rodney and Dennis continued operating the family farm until a tragic accident left Leverne paralyzed from the waist down. Ruth, the boys and the community rallied around the family farm to help harvest so the family could drive back and forth to visit Vern in Portland while he was hospitalized…even helping to make the farm wheel chair accessible. Ruth and Vern continued farming until his sudden death in 1968. Ruth would find love again and marry a family friend Jack Bleier.
Ruth worked for the cannery in Junction City until it moved to Eugene. Then she worked for the Hunton family farm and Seed Warehouse until her retirement in 1980. Ruth volunteered at the Harrisburg City Hall, Linn County Sheriffs SALT "Senior and Law Enforcement Together." Ruth was a life-long member of the Harmony Social Club and enjoyed attending grade school reunions at the Harmony School in Junction City. She had many meaningful friendships lasting throughout her long, fruitful life. Ruth enjoyed helping others, family gatherings, hunting, fishing, canning, and quilting but, her biggest accomplishment was her faith in her savior, Jesus Christ. Her unconditional love for others and especially her family will be sorely missed.
Ruth was proceeded in death by her spouses Leverne Stevens and Jack Bleier, two sons Gary and Dennis Stevens. She is survived by her son Rod Stevens, eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ruth's name to the American Cancer Society, Dementia Society of American, or your local Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home
480 West 7th Street
Junction City, OR 97448
(541) 998-2152
