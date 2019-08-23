Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mary's Woods
Lake Oswego, OR
Ruth Charlotte Thompson


1930 - 2019
Ruth Charlotte Thompson
9/23/1930 - 08/13/2019
Ruth Charlotte Thompson, 88, passed away in her home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by family.
Ruth was born to Walter and Borghild Williams on September 23, 1930. She married Gail Wesley Thompson on October 8, 1952. They settled in Eugene Oregon in 1963 with their four children.
Throughout her 67 year marriage she and Gail enjoyed golfing, skiing, and traveling with family, and friends, including the "Wednesday night group".
They moved to Lake Oswego four years ago to be near family.
Ruth had an honesty, and a laugh that everyone knew and loved. She was a sweet and supportive soul, a devoted wife and mother. Words cannot express how deeply she will be missed.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Gail W. Thompson; sisters, Muriel, Carol; children, Sandy, Cheryl (George), Brian (Cynthia), Mark; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Kellen), Wyatt, Alex, Erin, Sean, Jared, Dale, Athenia; greatgrandchild, Everett, and additional friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held September 8, 2019, from 1-3 pm, at Mary's Woods, Lake Oswego.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
