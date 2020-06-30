Ruth Edna Mordhorst
November 18, 1919 - May 13, 2020
At The Coburg Golden Years parade Ruth Mordhorst handily won the Grand Prize for her starring role as the town's reigning centenarian. To the glee of adoring fans, she cruised into an epic year of celebrating her legacy. Six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, along with numerous friends and family, toasted and cheered with her in November to officially mark her 100th birthday.
Ruth was born November 18, 1919, one of seven children raised in the Bronx by parents George and Julia Plassmann. She graduated from Washington Irving High School, Pratt Institute, and attended Columbia Teachers College in New York City. It was during this time that she met her husband, Dean Mordhorst. When they married in 1943, she became a traditional minister's wife of that era, supporting her husband's demanding roles as a clergyman, while together raising four daughters. In the 1970s Ruth entered the workforce to open the first Head Start program in St. Louis, Mo. The zenith of her professional life was when she later worked as a cancer research assistant at Washington University.
In 1981 the couple followed the lead of daughter Rachel to the lush Willamette Valley and began their agricultural adventures. They started Coburg Hillview Farm, and over the ensuing years Ruth happily planted, picked, packed and preserved any number of delectable berries and apples. She was a regular at the Farmers Market in Eugene, and built a reputation for her artistically prepared delicacies. For many years they provided an abundant U Pick berry field on their farm, a gem for all who found its' sweet harvest. Ruth and Dean lived the "good life" in Coburg, made lifelong poker friends, enjoyed their neighbors and welcomed customers.They traveled with children and grandchildren to Europe, Mexico and Cuba on several memorable trips, and were also able to reunite with family on the East coast.
After Dean died in 2015, Ruth continued in robust health, enjoying trips throughout her adopted Oregon, as well as the Southwest and California. She had a lifelong love of the natural world and thoroughly embraced the home arts, especially cooking and knitting, and was proficient at both. Ruth engaged in local politics, and supported environmental and human rights issues. She spent the last 39 years at Coburg Hillview Farm in Coburg, Oregon.
Ruth is survived by daughters Christina (Patrick), Paula (Karl), Rachel (Bob) and Sarah (Cary). She died May 13th in her Coburg home, with soft green fields all about the farmland she treasured.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.