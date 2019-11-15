|
Ruth Hazel (McCandless) Kistler
Longtime Eugene resident Ruth Kistler, born February 10, 1923 in Hemet, CA has died at the age of 96. Ruth grew up in the Modesto, CA area and moved to Eugene when she married Gilbert Kistler, Professor of Vocal Music at Northwest Christian College, on August 24, 1945. Ruth continued her education graduating from NCC and University of Oregon. She taught 4th grade at Edgewood Elementary School. Ruth was an excellent seamstress and after retiring from teaching helped design and sew many bridesmaids and wedding gowns. She also began to quilt and enjoyed being part of the Pioneer Quilters and won many awards for her beautiful quilts. After Gilbert's death, Ruth moved in 2011 to Auburn, Washington to be near her son and family. Because of declining health, she moved to Boise to live with her daughter last July where she was placed on palliative care then hospice.
In Eugene, Ruth was an active member of the First Christian Church in Eugene, where she sang in the choir. She also sang for many years with the Women's Choral Society. She loved the Oregon coast and vacationed annually there with her family. She is survived by her two children Roberta Smith and Ronald Kistler, three grandchildren Shannon Smith, Diana Hildebrand and Rachel Kistler; and one great graaughter, Isabella Smith DeVilliers. Memorial contributions may be sent to Northwest Christian University for the Kistler Scholarship Fund.
