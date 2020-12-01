Ruth Hunter
11/07/1924 - 11/12/2020
Ruth Hutchinson Hunter, 96, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at Quail Crest Memory Care in Eugene, OR. Descended from early New England settlers, Ruth grew up in a large, exuberant family in Massachusetts. Born to Jesse M. and Gertrude M. (Armstrong) Hutchinson on Nov. 7, 1924 in Quincy, MA, she was the third of six children – Edythe (who died at birth), Robert, Virginia, Albert, and Richard, all of whom pre-deceased her. Her father worked hard to support their large family during the depression as a maker of fine candies, eventually building a successful business with an amusement park concession at Revere Beach and a thriving store in Arlington, MA. Ruth and her siblings moved frequently as children around the Boston area, a habit that stayed with her for the rest of her life. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1942 and Oxford Secretarial School in Cambridge in 1943. She was married to James Edward "Ed" Hunter, Jr. from 1947-1973, raising their two children, Bruce and Cheryl, in Sudbury, MA, volunteering for many years as their Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and later returning to work as a secretary.
In 1973, Ruth became a born-again Christian, which she considered the most valuable experience of her life. She attended Stevens School of the Bible in Lenox, MA where she met her second husband, Ernest "Ernie" Ferguson. They were married from 1980 until his death in 1996. Their life together included living on a small farm in Lenox, starting a basement-waterproofing business in Vermont, then moving to Baltimore, MD with their church. They took many trips in support of their church mission to Europe and South America. After Ernie's death, Ruth moved to Maine, near her son and family, then in 2000 to Oregon, near her daughter and family. She was briefly married to Claude Friend in Eugene in 2001.
Over the next 20 years, Ruth moved frequently around the Eugene-Springfield area as well as three years back in New England. She once counted 24 moves over a period of 17 years, saying she always enjoyed having a new view outside her window. Ruth loved traveling around Oregon and the western United States and Hawaii. She was an enthusiastic exerciser and walker and, at age 77, placed first in her age group in a Run/Walk Race in Eugene. Music was important throughout Ruth's life, from leading her first grade band, to playing piccolo and flute in her high school orchestra and singing in Gilbert & Sullivan operettas, to winning awards for her piano playing in her teens, to singing with the YaPoAh Singers in Eugene in her twilight years. Ruth was an active member of First Baptist Church of Eugene, known there as a loving and faithful friend who could always bring a smile to your face. Family and friends were what Ruth valued most.
Ruth is survived by her son, Bruce E. Hunter (wife Sandy) of Readfield, ME; daughter Cheryl J. Hunter (husband Larry Hill) of Eugene, OR; grandsons Andrew Almand-Hunter (wife Berkeley) of Hallowell, ME, Stephen Hunter of Washington, DC and Edward Hunter of Denver, CO; granddaughter Sarah Hill (husband Eben LaPier) of Redwood City, CA; and great grandchildren Zinnia and Baxter Almand-Hunter.
A special thanks to staff at Quail Crest Memory Care and Bristol Hospice of Eugene for bringing comfort to Ruth in her last months. A private graveside service will be held. Friends are encouraged to visit her gravesite at Eugene Masonic Cemetery on Saturday, December 5th from 11 am to 2 pm when the cemetery gates will be open to allow cars to drive directly to her gravesite. Ruth picked her gravesite so her friends could visit this way, so please do so! In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist Church of Eugene or Alzheimer's Association
